IE Homeless programs

More emergency homelessness aid for cities and counties … and a new focus for money intended to spur housing growth. Those are two headlines from…
Governor Gavin Newsome says the mayors of California's largest cities - which includes Riverside Mayor Rusty Bailey - have persuaded him to rework his…
Inland Empire-based international mapping company Esri has developed software that's been used in local communities' annual Point-In-Time homeless counts.…
The Housing Authority of San Bernardino received a $3.5 million grant for homless programs.. KVCR's Danielle Fox has more.
On Tuesday morning, record numbers of people volunteered for Riverside County’s annual Point in Time Count of the homeless. Nearly 800 people showed up —…
“Where did you sleep last night,” Alejandra Larson asked her co-worker Cynthia Whittenberg. “Um...on a bench over there at the park,” Whittenberg said.…
Redlands Has A Big Homeless Population, And No Homeless Shelters. Here's What's Being Done About It.The City of Redlands has declared a shelter crisis, and various agencies are figuring out what they can do to continue supporting the homeless. KVCR's…
Southern California is experiencing a housing crisis. And many communities are looking to build more shelters and affordable housing. But for people…