arts education

Local literary nonprofit the Inlandia Institute and the Riverside Art Museum have teamed up for Suicide Prevention Month, presenting an online juried…
This Expressions of Art segment profiles Opera Theatre at California State University San Bernardino. Professor of Music, Stacey Fraser is the Director of…
The annual Idyllwild "Jazz In The Pines" music festival takes place this weekend in the San Jacinto Mountain town of Idyllwild. KVCR's Ken Vincent has…
The City of Riverside, local colleges, universities, and school districts are collaborating to present scores of half-hour science and art demonstrations,…
More than 50 musical groups from high schools all over the western United States will compete in the Western Percussion & Winds Championship at California…
Playing a musical instrument is something that a lot of people have learned how to do... and that a lot of other people wish they had learned how to do.…