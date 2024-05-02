© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

May 2: Attorney Jeff Nickerson Discusses Estate Planning

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published May 2, 2024 at 1:22 PM PDT
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Attorney Jeff Nickerson, who discusses the difference between wills, trusts, state planning, and describes the need for a conservatorship. Jeff shares common mistakes parents or adult children make when putting together an estate plan and talks about options for families who can’t afford coverage or families with disabilities or addiction issues.

Also on the show, KVCR's Shareen Awad shares upcoming events, classes, and workshops at the Riverside Art Museum and The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture.

To learn more about Attorney Jeff Nickerson and Estate Planning, visit https://jeffreycnickersonlaw.com/about/

To learn more about Downtown Riverside art events, visit https://riversideartmuseum.org/events/

