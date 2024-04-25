April 25: Little Teeth, Big Responsibility Campaign & Elderosa Elderberry Ranch

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Bonnie Flippin, Program Coordinator for the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, Oral Health Program. Bonnie talks about their partnership with First 5 and the Little Teeth, Big Responsibility Campaign which stresses that taking care of teeth from an early age has a positive effect on overall health. Also on the show, Lillian speaks with Vincent Wukmir, Founder of Elderosa Elderberry Ranch on Route 66 in Devore. He talks about the process of harvesting wild elderberries and the unique location of the ranch.

To learn more about Elderosa Elderberry Ranch, visit https://elderosaelderberry.com/

To learn more about Little Teeth, Big Responsibility, visit https://first5sanbernardino.org/oralhealth/