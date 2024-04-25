© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

April 25: Little Teeth, Big Responsibility Campaign & Elderosa Elderberry Ranch

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published April 25, 2024 at 3:17 PM PDT
Bonnie Flippin, Vincent Wukmir

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Bonnie Flippin, Program Coordinator for the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, Oral Health Program. Bonnie talks about their partnership with First 5 and the Little Teeth, Big Responsibility Campaign which stresses that taking care of teeth from an early age has a positive effect on overall health. Also on the show, Lillian speaks with Vincent Wukmir, Founder of Elderosa Elderberry Ranch on Route 66 in Devore. He talks about the process of harvesting wild elderberries and the unique location of the ranch.

To learn more about Elderosa Elderberry Ranch, visit https://elderosaelderberry.com/

To learn more about Little Teeth, Big Responsibility, visit https://first5sanbernardino.org/oralhealth/

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez LifestylesFeatured
Lillian Vasquez
LILLIAN VASQUEZ – KVCR 91.9 Radio &amp; KVCR-TV
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
