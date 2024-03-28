March 28: Time for Change Foundation

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Vanessa Perez, Executive Director with Time for Change Foundation. Their mission is to provide programs and housing to help women and children reach self-sufficiency. Vanessa talks about some of the services they offer, including money management, parenting education, independent living skills, and more. The Time for Change Foundation presents the 22nd Annual Awards Gala “Rising Like the Sun So Others Can Shine” Friday, April 19 at the Doubletree by Hilton in Ontario.

For more information, visit timeforchangefoundation.org