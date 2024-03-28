© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

March 28: Time for Change Foundation

By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published March 28, 2024 at 1:58 PM PDT
Time for Change Foundation

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Vanessa Perez, Executive Director with Time for Change Foundation. Their mission is to provide programs and housing to help women and children reach self-sufficiency. Vanessa talks about some of the services they offer, including money management, parenting education, independent living skills, and more. The Time for Change Foundation presents the 22nd Annual Awards Gala “Rising Like the Sun So Others Can Shine” Friday, April 19 at the Doubletree by Hilton in Ontario.

For more information, visit timeforchangefoundation.org

Tags
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez LifestylesFeatured
Stay Connected
Lillian Vasquez
LILLIAN VASQUEZ – KVCR 91.9 Radio &amp; KVCR-TV
See stories by Lillian Vasquez
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad