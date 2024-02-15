February 15: Filmmaker Lawrence Hott

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with award-winning producer and filmmaker Lawrence Hott. His newest film is The Niagara Movement: The Early Battle for Civil Rights, which can be seen on KVCR TV. The film explores Black intellectual society at the turn of the century, a class often overlooked, and examines the heated debate among the black elite on how to best uplift each other and achieve equality. Lawrence talks about the three men who are the focus of the film: Booker T. Washington, W.E.B. Du Bois, and William Monroe Trotter. He also emphasizes the importance of producing this film in today’s world

To learn more, visit https://florentinefilms.org/about.html

To view the film, visit https://video.kvcr.org/show/the-niagara-movement-the-early-battle-for-civil-rights/

