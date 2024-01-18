January 18: Wignall Museum of Contemporary Art & Ontario Museum of History and Art

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Roman Stollenwerk, Assistant Curator for the Wignall Museum of Contemporary Art at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga. Their newest exhibit is Seeing the Unseen: Math and Art, which examines the intersection of the two disciplines from the perspective of 15 artists. The Seeing the Unseen: Math and Art exhibit is open to the public now through March 9. Also on the show, I’ll speak with Debra Scacco, Guest Curator for the Ontario Museum of History and Art. Their newest art exhibit is Conduit, inspired by the recently opened Built on Water exhibit. Conduit uncovers how the diversion of water has shaped the way we live through an examination of the tension between urban growth and the natural world. The exhibit is February 15 – May 19, 2024.

For more information about Seeing the Unseen: Math and Art, visit https://www.chaffey.edu/wignall/exhibitions.php

For more information about Conduit, visit https://www.ontariomuseum.org/upcoming/

