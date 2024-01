Today on Lifestyles, Lillian revisits her interview with Actor & Comedian Jon Lovitz. Jon has been seen in Saturday Night Live and movies including the Penny Marshall movie, A League of Their Own, where he played baseball scout Ernie Capadino. Currently, he has a residency at the Laugh Factory in Las Vegas now through February 2024.

To learn more about Jon Lovitz, visit https://www.laughfactory.com/comedians/bio/JonLovitz