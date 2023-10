Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Dr. Sharon Lum, Surgical Oncologist and Chair of the Department of Surgery at Loma Linda University Health. Dr. Lum discusses breast cancer care, how we have progressed in treatment, and the importance of mammogram screenings.

For more information about breast cancer health, visit https://lluh.org/provider/lum-sharon

