Translating to “Day of the Dead,” the holiday rests on the belief that the souls of dead loved ones return to their families once a year so that their lives can be celebrated.

The way many families commemorate the day and welcome their loved ones is by creating ofrendas. Ofrenda is Spanish for “offering.” These offerings are usually placed on a tiered altar in the home. They often include elaborate decorations, a photo of the person, food and drink, and favorite trinkets or keepsakes. Traditional offerings also include sugar skulls and marigolds.

So this year KVCR hopes to share your dedications on the air and on our website - but we need your help.

We are collecting listener dedications from now to November 1 and will be reading them on the air for Día de los Muertos on November 2.

To submit your dedication, fill out the Google Form below and share with us who you would like to remember and honor on this special holiday.