Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

May 18: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez
Published May 18, 2023 at 1:42 PM PDT
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Chris Burns, Executive Director of the nonprofit Boys Republic, a residential treatment center helping teens get back on track and lead meaningful lives. Boys Republic has a 200-acre on-site high school and farm, and they offer vocational programs to prepare teens for the workforce. Boys Republic is hosting the Friends of Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show on June 4 on their campus in Chino Hills.

To learn more about Boys Republic and the Friends of Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show, visit https://boysrepublic.org/steve-mcqueen-car-show/

