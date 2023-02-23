© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

February 23: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez
Published February 23, 2023 at 1:57 PM PST
oparc web.png

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Stacey Proctor, CEO of OPARC in the Inland Empire region, with locations in San Bernardino, Ontario, Upland, and Rancho Cucamonga. For over 70 years, OPARC’s mission has been to support and employ individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Stacey shares some of the programs that OPARC offers, the work experience they provide, and how they support local businesses.

To learn more about OPARC, visit oparc.org

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Lifestyles
