January 26: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Connie Leyva, former California State Senator and the first Executive Director for KVCR radio, television, and FNX. Connie shares her journey into politics, from becoming the first female president of the California Labor Federation to her eight years as California State Senator, and now Executive Director at KVCR.

To learn more about Connie Leyva, visit https://www.kvcr.org/press-room/press-releases/connie-leyva/