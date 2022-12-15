© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
lifestyles.jpg
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

December 15: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

By Lillian Vasquez
Published December 15, 2022 at 2:01 PM PST
LLV Dec 15 Tony Orlando.png

Today on Lifestyles, it's part one of Lillian's conversation with singer, songwriter, author, and award-winning entertainer Tony Orlando. At 78, he’s still performing hits like Sweet Gypsy Rose, Knock Three Times, and Tie a Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Ole Oak Tree, to name just a few. Tony shares stories about his early years, his encounters with musical icons like Frank Sinatra and Elvis, and we hear some of his iconic music.

Next week, Tony Orlando shares more about Dawn, his variety show, and current projects. And he gives advice to budding musicians.

For more information about Tony Orlando, visit https://tonyorlando.com/

Tags
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez Lifestyles
Stay Connected
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez