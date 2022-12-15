December 15: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, it's part one of Lillian's conversation with singer, songwriter, author, and award-winning entertainer Tony Orlando. At 78, he’s still performing hits like Sweet Gypsy Rose, Knock Three Times, and Tie a Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Ole Oak Tree, to name just a few. Tony shares stories about his early years, his encounters with musical icons like Frank Sinatra and Elvis, and we hear some of his iconic music.

Next week, Tony Orlando shares more about Dawn, his variety show, and current projects. And he gives advice to budding musicians.

For more information about Tony Orlando, visit https://tonyorlando.com/

