Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

September 29: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published September 29, 2022 at 1:19 PM PDT
Lillian speaks with Jesse Melgar, CIELO Fund Founder & Chair / IECF Board Member. The CIELO Fund's goal is to uplift and invest in Latino-lead and Latino-serving organizations in Riverside & San Bernardino Counties.

Hispanic Heritage Month is September 15 through October 15. On today’s show, Lillian speaks with Jesse Melgar, Inland Empire Community Foundation Board Member and the founder and chair of the CIELO fund. CIELO stands for Cultivating Inland Empire Latino Opportunity. Cielo also means sky or heaven in Spanish, signaling that the sky is the limit. Jesse talks about CIELO’s mission and give examples of the projects and initiatives they’re hoping to fund, to uplift and serve Latinos in this region. He also shares his story, from growing up in the Inland Empire to working his way to the California State Capitol.

For more information about CIELO, visit https://www.iegives.org/funds/cielofund/

