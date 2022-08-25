August 25: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

August 25 is California Public Radio Day! To celebrate public radio, Lillian revisits interviews with public radio hosts that have been guests on Lifestyles in the recent past. Lillian speaks with Mina Kim, co-host of Forum, Scott Tong, co-host of Here and Now, The Ted Radio Hour host Manoush Zomorodi, and host of On Point Meghna Chakrabarti. They share what it’s like to be a radio host, how they got started in public radio, and it's important to support your local station.

Mina Kim, Forum

Scott Tong, Here and Now

The Ted Radio Hour, Manoush Zomorodi

On Point, Meghna Chakrabarti

