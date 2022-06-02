© 2022 91.9 KVCR

June 2: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published June 2, 2022 at 3:44 PM PDT
This edition of Lifestyles features Lillian in conversation with Steve Cisneros, producing artistic director and founder of Phantom Projects Theatre Group. Steve shares the mission behind the troupe and how he uses theatre as a teaching tool to bring literary classics to the stage, while also tackling hard hitting topics relevant to teens. The Phantom Projects also offer sensory friendly performances at The Phantom Projects Theatre at La Habra Depot.

For more information, visit phantomprojects.com

