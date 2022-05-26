May 26: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Beverly Noerr, Executive Director for the Redlands Bowl Performing Arts. Beverly talks about the Redlands Bowl 99th season and shares their exciting lineup. The Redlands Bowl summer musical festival begins June 24 and runs through August. Then, Lillian has a conversation with Gerzon Cesena with the Making Hope Happen Foundation and Program Manager with Inland Empire Men’s Mental Health. Gerzon shares information about the free mental health first aid and suicide prevention training they offer to individuals, to help them recognize signs and symptoms of mental health challenges.

For more information about the Redlands Bowl, visit https://redlandsbowl.org/

For information about Inland Empire Men’s Mental Health, visit https://www.mhhfmentalhealth.org/