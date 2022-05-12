May 12: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Two events are coming to the Inland Empire this month. The first is the long-running Menopause the Musical, a parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. On today's show, Lillian speaks with actor Roberta B. Wall, who will soon perform in our region as the Iowa Housewife in Menopause the Musical, May 21 & 22 at the Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga. Roberta shares what the musical is about and how it navigates the topic of menopause in a comedic, musical way.

Also on the show is Drew Seldin, Owner & Co-Founder of Atomic Crush Events. Drew talks about Comic Con Revolution, coming to the Ontario Convention Center on May 21 & 22.

To learn more about Menopause the Musical, visit https://menopausethemusical.com/

To learn more about Comic Con Revolution, visit https://www.comicconrevolution.com/ontario/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIvuqjzuPa9wIVcyCtBh0APgO0EAAYASAAEgL9oPD_BwE

