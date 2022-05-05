May 5: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks to Brad Gates, Director of San Bernardino County Workforce Development Department. Brad talks about the Expungement and Job Fair on May 12 at the Anthony Munoz Community Center in Ontario. He shares why this fair is unique and why it’s a great time for employers to consider hiring individuals who may have a criminal background. Also on the show, Patricia Farrell talks about the Wrightwood Arts & Wine Festival taking place on May 21. The festival will showcase a variety of art, feature live music, wine tasting, and poetry.

To learn more about the Expungement and Job Fair on May 12 from 10am-2pm, click here

You can call 1-800 451 JOBS to connect with the nearest job center.

To learn more about the Wrightwood Arts & Wine Festival, visit wrightwoodarts.com