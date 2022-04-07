April 7: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

April is National Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month. On today's show, Lillian speaks with Executive Director of the Autism Society Inland Empire, Beth Burt. Beth shares how ASIE and families have had to pivot during the pandemic and discusses the programs available for individuals with autism in the Inland Empire. She also talks about their 10th annual Autism Walk Sunday, April 24 at the March Field Air Museum in Riverside, where they’ll raise funds for crucial services and programs.

Then Lillian speaks with Mani Gardner, Performance Director for Disney on Ice: Mickey & Friends, which is coming to the Toyota Arena in Ontario, April 21-24.

For more information about ASIE and the Autism Walk, visit ieautism.org

For more information about Disney on Ice, visit disneyonice.com