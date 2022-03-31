March 31: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles with, Lillian speaks with Oliver Villalobos, Assistant Director of the Riverside National Cemetery. Oliver shares their history, the services they provide for the men and women who have served in the military, and why working at the cemetery is his dream job. He also tell the story of long-time employee Ed Holmes, who went above and beyond to help a family lay their veteran to rest, earning the title of NCA’s Outstanding Team Member of the Year.

For more information about Riverside National Cemetery, visit https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/riverside.asp