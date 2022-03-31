© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
lifestyles.jpg
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

March 31: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published March 31, 2022 at 4:07 PM PDT
LLV Mar 31.png

Today on Lifestyles with, Lillian speaks with Oliver Villalobos, Assistant Director of the Riverside National Cemetery. Oliver shares their history, the services they provide for the men and women who have served in the military, and why working at the cemetery is his dream job. He also tell the story of long-time employee Ed Holmes, who went above and beyond to help a family lay their veteran to rest, earning the title of NCA’s Outstanding Team Member of the Year.

For more information about Riverside National Cemetery, visit https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/riverside.asp

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Stay Connected
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez