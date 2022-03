Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with actor, comedian, author, and podcast host Pete Holmes. Pete talks about his comedic style, podcast, and his new television show How We Roll, previously titled Smallwood, which will premiere on CBS March 31 at 9:30 p.m. He also shares how studying to become a youth pastor put him on the path to becoming a comedian.

To learn more about Pete Holmes, visit www.peteholmes.com