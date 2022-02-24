© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
lifestyles.jpg
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

February 24: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published February 24, 2022 at 1:46 PM PST
LLV FEB 24 pic.png

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian takes a tour through Dvele's smart factory in Loma Linda, where they construct prefab custom smart homes. Tim Clements, VP of Operations at Dvele, leads the tour and answers questions about the streamlined construction process and how their smart homes are good for the health of the consumer and the environment. Also on the show, Lillian speaks with Elizabeth Antos, Festival Committee Member for the 25th Charlotte S. Huck Children's Literature Festival, March 11 and 12 at the University of Redlands. The event brings together students, parents and educators with editors, authors and illustrators of children’s books.

To learn more about Dvele, visit https://www.dvele.com/
To learn more about the 25th Charlotte S. Huck Children's Literature Festival, visit https://sites.redlands.edu/childrens-literature-festival/

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Stay Connected
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez