February 24: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian takes a tour through Dvele's smart factory in Loma Linda, where they construct prefab custom smart homes. Tim Clements, VP of Operations at Dvele, leads the tour and answers questions about the streamlined construction process and how their smart homes are good for the health of the consumer and the environment. Also on the show, Lillian speaks with Elizabeth Antos, Festival Committee Member for the 25th Charlotte S. Huck Children's Literature Festival, March 11 and 12 at the University of Redlands. The event brings together students, parents and educators with editors, authors and illustrators of children’s books.

To learn more about Dvele, visit https://www.dvele.com/

To learn more about the 25th Charlotte S. Huck Children's Literature Festival, visit https://sites.redlands.edu/childrens-literature-festival/

