January 20: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Eric Gutman, actor, writer, former Jersey Boys cast member, and now star in a one-man stage show titled, From Broadway to Obscurity. Eric shares this very personal project, which weaves together some of Broadway’s most beloved songs, celebrity impersonations, and a backstage glimpse into Jersey Boys. You can catch the From Broadway to Obscurity special on KVCR TV, January 23 at 7pm.

For more information about From Broadway to Obscurity, visit https://www.ericgutman.com/bway

To see Eric Gutman's music video for his coronavirus parody of Lionel Richie's "Hello", click here