© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
lifestyles.jpg
Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

November 25: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published November 25, 2021 at 1:59 PM PST
Nov 25 llv.png

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Victoria Jones, Community Outreach Director for the Friends of the Pacific Electric Trail, a 21-mile trail stretching from Claremont to Rialto that’s great for walking, biking, and horseback riding. Victoria shares how this trail, now lined with historic landmarks, was created from abandoned railroad corridors. Also on the show, Chris Kimball, host of Milk Street, talks about kitchen staples and spices. Milk Street can be seen on KVCR TV Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5pm.

To learn more about the Pacific Electric Trail, visit http://www.petrail.org/
To learn more about Milk Street, visit https://www.177milkstreet.com/

Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
Stay Connected
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez