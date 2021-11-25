November 25: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Victoria Jones, Community Outreach Director for the Friends of the Pacific Electric Trail, a 21-mile trail stretching from Claremont to Rialto that’s great for walking, biking, and horseback riding. Victoria shares how this trail, now lined with historic landmarks, was created from abandoned railroad corridors. Also on the show, Chris Kimball, host of Milk Street, talks about kitchen staples and spices. Milk Street can be seen on KVCR TV Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5pm.

To learn more about the Pacific Electric Trail, visit http://www.petrail.org/

To learn more about Milk Street, visit https://www.177milkstreet.com/