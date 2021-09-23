September 23: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson for the Mayor’s Movie Moments segment. She shares her five favorite movies and the ongoing Mayor’s Big Tent Tour throughout Riverside, where the community is invited to share thoughts and ideas about the city. Also on the show, Lillian has a conversation with Patrick Brien, Executive Director of the Riverside Arts Council. Patrick talks about upcoming events in Riverside, including the Riverside Arts Walk on the first Thursday of every month, and the Riverside Art & Music Festival.

For more information about Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson and the City of Riverside, visit riversideca.gov/mayor/

For more information about the Riverside Arts Council, visit www.riversideartscouncil.com/