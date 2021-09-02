September 2: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Today on Lifestyles, Lillian has a conversation with actor, comedian, author, producer, and podcast host Bob Saget. Bob shares how he got started in comedy, some of his past and current projects, and why he’s more similar to his character of Danny Tanner on Fuill House than people might think. Bob Saget will be performing at the Brea Improv September 10 and 11 and at the Ontario Improv December 10 and 11.

For more information about Bob Saget, visit www.bobsaget.com