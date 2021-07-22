© 2021 91.9 KVCR

July 22: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Published July 22, 2021 at 2:48 PM PDT
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Comedian Carole Montgomery, who has been in the stand-up scene for over 40 years. Carole talks about all things comedy, including her comedic style and some of the challenges of being a female comic. Also on the show, Mayor’s Movie Moments is back! Lillian has a conversation with Scott Matas, the Mayor of Desert Hot Springs, about his favorite movies.

For more information about Carole Montgomery, visit https://www.carolemontgomery.com/

For more information about Mayor Scott Matas and the city of Desert Hot Springs, click here

