KVC-Arts 6/23/24 - Riverside Community Players 100th Season & More

"On Golden Pond," "Wait Until Dark," "One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest," "Midsummer Night’s Dream," "Man of La Mancha..." For those in theatre this reads as a "must do someday" kind of list. For many others this is a list of shows you've heard of, even if you're not into theatre whatsoever. What this list is - in order - The lineup for Riverside Community Players' 100th season! They polled the audiences to find out what THEY'D like to see. These were all pulled from the near 100-year history of the theatre - which started in 1925, originally the Drama Department of the Riverside Women's Club before separating to become Riverside Community Players. So out of 99-plus years... yes, we were bound to have some heavy hitters asked for. And this is what we'll be getting! On this edition of KVC-Arts, David Fleming speaks with board members Phillip Gabriel and Michael Shane Eastman, as well as Mia Mercado, director of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," running now, and wrapping up the 99th season. We'll hear about the upcoming 100th season - going beyond the titles mentioned above, as well as talk about theatre in the round - the type of presentation you get at Riverside Community Players.