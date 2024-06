On this edition of KVC-Arts, It's Riverside Community Players and the upcoming production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. David Fleming speaks with Philip Gabriel, board member, Michael Shane Eastman, also on the board, and Mia Mercado, DIRECTOR. We'll hear about the play, which wraps up the 99th season, and we'll get a bit of history - as we move toward season 100.