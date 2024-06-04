© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 5/5/24 - Wayword, with Albert Lopez

By David Fleming
Published June 4, 2024 at 2:43 PM PDT

This edition of the program has David Fleming in conversation once again with Albert Lopez – talking about the band Wayword. We got an introduction to the band on a prior KVC-Arts as Albert was getting ready to play with ANOTHER band at Coachella. We heard about several releases, including the newest – which is ACTUALLY a collection of demos and single from throughout the years. On this edition of the program, we’ll hear for the MOST part about Wayword’s self-titled release. In addition to specific SONGS though, we should note a changing SOUND to the band over the years. Transitioning to something which WAS there already… but now more prominent.

KVC-Arts
David Fleming
See stories by David Fleming
Related Content
  • KVC-Arts 4/14/24 - Albert Lopez, of the band Wayword
    David Fleming
    On this edition of KVC-Arts, David Fleming speaks with Albert Lopez, founder of the band Wayword in 2018. The band was formed through Albert reaching out to friends to help him play his music live and in studio. Wayword has released 1 ep, 1 album and is actively working on a 2nd record. Wayword is a multi-genre band with influences in indie rock, alt rock, power pop and shoegaze. On Instagram @waywordca