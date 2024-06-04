KVC-Arts 5/5/24 - Wayword, with Albert Lopez

This edition of the program has David Fleming in conversation once again with Albert Lopez – talking about the band Wayword. We got an introduction to the band on a prior KVC-Arts as Albert was getting ready to play with ANOTHER band at Coachella. We heard about several releases, including the newest – which is ACTUALLY a collection of demos and single from throughout the years. On this edition of the program, we’ll hear for the MOST part about Wayword’s self-titled release. In addition to specific SONGS though, we should note a changing SOUND to the band over the years. Transitioning to something which WAS there already… but now more prominent.