KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 11/26/23 - Jonathan Karrant's Latest, "Eclectic," Singles & Upcoming Performances

By David Fleming
Published November 29, 2023 at 2:50 PM PST

Jazz vocalist Jonathan Karrant will be in the region QUITE soon! He'll be at Herb Alpert's Vibrato Grill Jazz on Thursday the 30th, and will be in San Diego in early December. His CD releases are all wonderful, wonderful, wonderful... and his latest, called "Eclectic," continues in the same vein - beautiful jazz arrangements on pop tunes, and thoughtful and moving arrangements on some of the standards. To see him live is special as well, with the delivery of just as much a storyteller as a singer. David Fleming continues his conversation with Jonathan focusing mainly on his newest release, and a couple singles out there as well. More at jonathankarrant.com.

KVC-Arts
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
See stories by David Fleming
