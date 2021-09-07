9/5/21 - The Tokens, With Jay Siegel

"The Lion Sleeps Tonight," "I Hear Trumpets Blow," and much, much more.

JUST finished edits for the next KVC-Arts, with Jay Siegel, original lead singer of The Tokens. What a feel-good program, with great music and great conversation! So much so that on a near future edition of KVC-Arts, we'll have Jay on again talking about some of the music The Tokens produced, some work doing TV commercials, and even Schoolhouse Rock!

On this upcoming KVC-Arts we'll hear about bands Jay was in leading up to The Tokens - beginning with The Linc-Tones, with Neil Sedaka, and of course "The Lion Sleeps Tonight."

Jay Siegel’s Tokens will be in the area soon as part of "Legends of Doo Wop and Rock n Roll Vol III," along with Terry Johnson's Flamingos, The Dukes of Doo Wop, Kathy Young, Leon Hughes’ Coasters, and emceed by comedian Scott Wood. More at affordablemusicproductions.com.