3/2/2022 - Win Cowger Discusses Roadside Rubbish

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with UCR environmental scientist Win Cowger. He took part in a study to determine who was responsible for roadside rubbish. His research showed that most trash items originate less than two miles from where it’s found. Win shares how this finding could help cities prevent plastic litter that will eventually taint water and air.

For the article that inspired this conversation, visit https://news.ucr.edu/articles/2022/02/08/whos-responsible-roadside-rubbish

You can read the article on microplastics here:

Rogers, Kara. "microplastics". Encyclopedia Britannica, 8 Sep. 2020, https://www.britannica.com/technology/microplastic