12/1/2021 - Professor Mark Clark Discusses CSUSB's New MS Program in National Security Intelligence Analysis and Cybersecurity

CSUSB has been approved to offer an MS program in National Security Intelligence Analysis and Cybersecurity. Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Mark Clark, Professor of Political Science and Director of National Security Studies at Cal State University San Bernardino. Professor Clark shares why there is a growing need for students to pursue careers in the cybersecurity field and talks about how to protect our personal information on the internet.

For more information, visit https://www.csusb.edu/political-science/graduate-programs/ma-national-security-studies-nss