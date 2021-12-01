© 2021 91.9 KVCR

inland_edition.jpg
Inland Edition

12/1/2021 - Professor Mark Clark Discusses CSUSB's New MS Program in National Security Intelligence Analysis and Cybersecurity

Published December 1, 2021 at 12:53 PM PST
IE Dec 1 Mark Clark.png

CSUSB has been approved to offer an MS program in National Security Intelligence Analysis and Cybersecurity. Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Mark Clark, Professor of Political Science and Director of National Security Studies at Cal State University San Bernardino. Professor Clark shares why there is a growing need for students to pursue careers in the cybersecurity field and talks about how to protect our personal information on the internet.

For more information, visit https://www.csusb.edu/political-science/graduate-programs/ma-national-security-studies-nss

Inland EditionLocal newseducation
Rick Dulock
Rick Dulock is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He fell in love with NPR as a student board operator for 91.9 KVCR in 1996 and since then has worn many hats including Development Director and Pledge Producer. Rick has served as Program Manager since 2011 and is currently working on bolstering KVCR's Weekend Showcase with limited series and unique public radio offerings.
