11/10/2021 - Marsha Johnson Discusses IEPs and ITPs for Students

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Marsha Johnson, the Practice Group Director for Public Benefits & Education with Inland Counties Legal Services. Marsha discusses two important components of public education, especially for parents of special needs students. An IEP is an Individual Education Plan and an ITP is an Individual Transition Plan. Marsha shares how IEP and ITPs help students and families, and when they should be implemented.

Find information on today’s topic and other services, visit inlandlegal.org