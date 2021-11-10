© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
inland_edition.jpg
Inland Edition

11/10/2021 - Marsha Johnson Discusses IEPs and ITPs for Students

Published November 10, 2021 at 12:37 PM PST
IE Nov 10 Marsha.png

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Marsha Johnson, the Practice Group Director for Public Benefits & Education with Inland Counties Legal Services. Marsha discusses two important components of public education, especially for parents of special needs students. An IEP is an Individual Education Plan and an ITP is an Individual Transition Plan. Marsha shares how IEP and ITPs help students and families, and when they should be implemented.

Find information on today’s topic and other services, visit inlandlegal.org

Tags

Inland EditionHealth newseducation
Stay Connected
Rick Dulock
Rick Dulock is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He fell in love with NPR as a student board operator for 91.9 KVCR in 1996 and since then has worn many hats including Development Director and Pledge Producer. Rick has served as Program Manager since 2011 and is currently working on bolstering KVCR's Weekend Showcase with limited series and unique public radio offerings.
See stories by Rick Dulock