© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
inland_edition.jpg
Inland Edition

7/28/21 - Lauren Skiver Discusses SunLine Transit Agency's 10 Commuter Link

Published July 28, 2021 at 12:02 PM PDT
IE July 28 Lauren Skiver.png

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Lauren Skiver, CEO of SunLine Transit Agency, about their new 10 Commuter Link Service. Based in the Low Desert, SunLine expanded their service to move Cal State University students and employees between their two campuses, and provide conveninent and affordable options for other residents to travel between the Inland valleys and the Coachella Valley.

To learn more about SunLine Transit Agency and the 10 Commuter Link, visit https://www.sunline.org/services/10-commuter-link-service

Tags

Inland EditionLocal news
Stay Connected
Rick Dulock
Rick Dulock is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He fell in love with NPR as a student board operator for 91.9 KVCR in 1996 and since then has worn many hats including Development Director and Pledge Producer. Rick has served as Program Manager since 2011 and is currently working on bolstering KVCR's Weekend Showcase with limited series and unique public radio offerings.
See stories by Rick Dulock