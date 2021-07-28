7/28/21 - Lauren Skiver Discusses SunLine Transit Agency's 10 Commuter Link

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Lauren Skiver, CEO of SunLine Transit Agency, about their new 10 Commuter Link Service. Based in the Low Desert, SunLine expanded their service to move Cal State University students and employees between their two campuses, and provide conveninent and affordable options for other residents to travel between the Inland valleys and the Coachella Valley.

To learn more about SunLine Transit Agency and the 10 Commuter Link, visit https://www.sunline.org/services/10-commuter-link-service