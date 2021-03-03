Riverside County Meets Threshold to Restart Some Sports

Some youth and adult sports may now resume play in Riverside County now that coronavirus case rates have met a state threshold. The eligible moderate and high contact sports include soccer, football, baseball, cheer and water polo.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson reports.

Inland News Today reported Tuesday that case rates in Riverside County dipped to 11.3 per 100,000 residents, well below the state threshold of 14 needed to resume sports.

As part of the state issued guidance, athletics programs have to get parental consent on the risk of COVID-19 transmission from participating in sports. And weekly testing for all players and coaches is required for specific groups. Results must be available within 24 hours of competitions.

Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser, told Inland News Today that coaches are committed to safety and that he knows they can make this work.