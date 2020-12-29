Riverside and San Bernardino County ICU Admissions Raise Sharply

By Benjamin Purper 1 minute ago

Credit County of Riverside

The rate of intensive care unit admissions for both Riverside and San Bernardino County rose sharply in the last few days. 

In Riverside County, the number of people in intensive care for COVID-19 broke records on both Saturday and Sunday.

As of Sunday, the number of people hospitalized in Riverside County for COVID-19 stood at 1,367, with 282 people in intensive care.

San Bernardino County, meanwhile, has twice as many COVID-19 patients in intensive care as it had a month ago.

As of Sunday, the number of people hospitalized there stood at 1,655, with 343 in intensive care.

This sharp uptick in ICU admissions comes as a new stay-at-home order was extended for Southern California on Tuesday.

Intensive care capacity in the Southern California region remains at 0%.

Tags: 
coronavirus
COVID-19
Local news
Health news
virus

