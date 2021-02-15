Portal to Track COVID Vaccine Progress Launched by San Bernardino County

Over 11 percent of San Bernardino County residents have now been vaccinated. That’s according to a new portal launched by the county last week. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson has more on what the first round of data looks like.

Of those vaccinated, over seven percent have received one dose and three percent are fully vaccinated with two doses. Patients age 75 to 79 have the highest vaccination rate followed by patients 80 and older.

Race and ethnicity data show Asians have received the highest rate of vaccines, followed by Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, Whites, Blacks, Hispanics or Latinos, and American Indians.

The portal also provides a map of doses by city and provider.

To visit the portal, go to sbcovid19.com and click on “COVID-19 Dashboard”. It is best viewed on a desktop computer.