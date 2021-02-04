Popular Outdoor Street Dining Event Resumes in Redlands

Outdoor street dining in downtown Redlands is set to resume February 11. The city worked with local businesses to restart the program after the state stay-at-home order was lifted on January 25.

The popular State Street Promenade dining event closes portions of East State Street and Fifth Street to through-traffic allowing local restaurants to set up outdoor tables in the road adjacent to their properties. The event will take place weekly 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

In a written statement, the city said tables will be spaced six feet apart, employees should be masked and patrons should wear masks when they are not dining.

Violation concerns may be reported to the city’s Code Enforcement Division through the Redlands 311 app or by phone at (909) 798-7655. The city says the goal is to educate violators, but they may seek citations if behavior does not change.