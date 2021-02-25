Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Target San Bernardino County's Rural Seniors

The rollout of San Bernardino County’s new mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week, means seniors in rural and mountain communities have more direct access to the vaccine.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson reports.

Over the next several weeks, two county vans will exclusively serve seniors age 65 and older at several locations across the far-flung region.

These communities include San Bernardino, Chino Hills, Colton, Lucerne Valley, Twentynine Palms, Rancho Cucamonga, Chino, Hesperia, Montclair, Trona, Needles, and others. The vans held clinics this week in Crestline, Lytle Creek and Lake Arrowhead.

The County’s Department of Aging and Adult Services is scheduling the clinics and working with community partners to contact eligible seniors directly about appointments.

At the mobile sites, seniors will be able to walk up for their appointment. After their shot, they will stay in an observation area for a 15-minute period to monitor for any possible side effect.