Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Julie Baker, Executive Director of Californians for the Arts. Julie talks about the $50 million dollars in California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grants now available for non-profit cultural institutions. She shares who can apply and how some of the grant funding might be used to help with opening things up, for the benefit of all small businesses in the state of California.

For more information, visit arts.ca.gov and careliefgrant.com