9/14 KVCR Midday News: When to Expect Recall Election Results, Aviation Manufacturers to Receive $482 Million, Investigating PG&E’s Role in Dixie Fire, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Millions of Californians have already voted in the recall election and partial results should be available shortly after the polls close at 8pm.

Search warrants for a social media account have led to the arrest of a graduate from Paloma Valley High School who allegedly made threatening statements.

The U.S. will give aircraft companies $482 million to protect up to 22,500 jobs that were threatened by the pandemic.

A federal judge digs deeper into PG&E’s suspected role in Dixie Fire.

California lawmakers have approved what advocacy groups say are the nation’s strongest protections against falsely labeling items as recyclable when they are destined for landfills.