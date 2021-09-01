9/1 KVCR Midday News: 80% of Californians at Least Partially Vaccinated, Menifee Launches Jobs Blueprint Plan, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Voters in San Bernardino County are returning ballots at a slightly higher rate than during last year’s presidential general election.

The American Red Cross is operating four evacuation shelters in Nevada for the Caldor Fire.

Menifee has launched the Jobs Blueprint Plan, making it the first city in Southwest Riverside County to undertake this type of plan for job creation.

More than 80% of the people eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine in California have received at least one dose.

Five people are missing after a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed in the ocean about 60 nautical miles off San Diego.