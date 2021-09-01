© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR Midday News Report
KVCR Midday News Report

9/1 KVCR Midday News: 80% of Californians at Least Partially Vaccinated, Menifee Launches Jobs Blueprint Plan, & More

Published September 1, 2021 at 12:05 PM PDT
Midday News - CA Flag.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Voters in San Bernardino County are returning ballots at a slightly higher rate than during last year’s presidential general election.
  • The American Red Cross is operating four evacuation shelters in Nevada for the Caldor Fire.
  • Menifee has launched the Jobs Blueprint Plan, making it the first city in Southwest Riverside County to undertake this type of plan for job creation.
  • More than 80% of the people eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine in California have received at least one dose.
  • Five people are missing after a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed in the ocean about 60 nautical miles off San Diego.

