9/1 KVCR Midday News: 80% of Californians at Least Partially Vaccinated, Menifee Launches Jobs Blueprint Plan, & More
Ways To Subscribe
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Voters in San Bernardino County are returning ballots at a slightly higher rate than during last year’s presidential general election.
- The American Red Cross is operating four evacuation shelters in Nevada for the Caldor Fire.
- Menifee has launched the Jobs Blueprint Plan, making it the first city in Southwest Riverside County to undertake this type of plan for job creation.
- More than 80% of the people eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine in California have received at least one dose.
- Five people are missing after a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed in the ocean about 60 nautical miles off San Diego.