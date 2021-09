KVCR and public radio stations around California have eyes on the Recall Election today. Will high turnout benefit Governor Gavin Newsom or will he be recalled, and one of 46 candidates take his place? Keep up with all things "Recall" right here and listen tonight from 9:00-11:00pm for our statewide broadcast of Political Breakdown: The Recall Special on KVCR.

