Upland Equine Veterinarian Urges Residents to Stay Prepared During Fire Season

Dr. Margo Machen is the owner and operator of Advanced Equine and Small Ruminant Veterinary Services in Upland, CA. When the South Fire broke out near Lytle Creek on August 25th, Dr. Machen helped get six of her client's horses into safety.

She spoke of nine things all animal powers should plan for during fire season so they can adequately evacuate their animals, particularly larger animals like horses or llamas, to safety.