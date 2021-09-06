Upland Equine Veterinarian Urges Residents to Stay Prepared During Fire Season
Upland-based Veterinarian Dr. Margo Machen gives her nine tips on how animal owners can stay prepared during fire season.
Dr. Margo Machen is the owner and operator of Advanced Equine and Small Ruminant Veterinary Services in Upland, CA. When the South Fire broke out near Lytle Creek on August 25th, Dr. Machen helped get six of her client's horses into safety.
She spoke of nine things all animal powers should plan for during fire season so they can adequately evacuate their animals, particularly larger animals like horses or llamas, to safety.
- Have a plan.
- Have a backup plan.
- Have a spot to take your animal that isn't a shelter if possible.
- Have a trailer for your horse or other large animals.
- Have extra supplies ready like food and buckets for drinking.
- Have a halter with proper identification for your animal.
- Have extra containers of water.
- Have phone numbers of your veterinarian and feed people readily available.
- Have an animal first aid kit.