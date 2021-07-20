wildfire safety

-
Last year's wildfire season set records for death and destruction in California. Bob Moffitt with Capital Public Radio reports on the state's preparations…
Fire season this year in California is expected to be more active than average. Experts with the National Interagency Fire Center say the state's wet…
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency on wildfires today [Friday]. Capital Public Radio's Ezra David Romero reports.Newsom made the…
2018 saw massive wildfires across California, from the Camp Fire in Butte County, to the Holy Fire in Riverside County. With these wildfires becoming the…
Thousands of families in California are still reovering from this year's deadly wildfires. Many face a tough decision of whether to rebuild. And if they…
Californians are talking about how to clean up the state's dense forests and make them safer from wildfire. But what does it cost to do this? Cap[ital…
Pacific Gas & Eelectric customers in northern and central California could see their bills go up substantially if state regulators approve the utility's…
The head of Cal Fire will retire today (Friday) after more than three decades with the agency, and he's made headlines on his way out. Capital Public…
Strong and gusty Santa Ana winds ... low humidity levels and hightemperatures have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Fire Warning…
Should cities and counties that approve urban sprawl help cover the cost of putting out California wildfires? It's a question rasied by the man who leads…