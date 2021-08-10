The Leela Project Hosts 4th Annual Barbers and Backpack Event

Kids from around the Inland Empire got a chance to meet local boxer, Micky Garcia this past Sunday while also receiving a free backpack and many other goodies.

The event was hosted at Moreno Valley College by The Leela Project. The organization is a non-profit that focuses on helping foster youth and under-represented boys throughout Southern California.

Kareem Gongora volunteered at the giveaway and said these types of events bring a type of unity to the community. He said, “These types of community events bring a sense of hope, cheer, and unity. Considering the difficult year we just experienced. So, the idea that they got food, a free haircut voucher, and even a backpack with school supplies, it’s transformative.”

Over 1,500 backpacks were given out at the event, as well as brand new tennis shoes to foster youth.

Felisha Carassco Picture of all The Leela Project volunteers for the event.

Dominic Verrette is the Executive Director of The Leela Project and says their organization focuses on pouring into communities across SoCal. Stating, “For us, it means the world to bring people together for the common good, and a lot of our team focuses on just pouring into communities in need across Southern California.”

The project's next stop is a private event this Saturday at a Corona Elementary School, with all 600 students being given backpacks as well. If you are in need, or if you’d like to donate to their organization, you can go to their website at LeelaProject.org.

