News

The Leela Project Hosts 4th Annual Barbers and Backpack Event

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 10, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
Picture1.jpg
Felisha Carassco
/
The Leela Project
The Leela Project volunteers visiting cars waiting to receive their backpacks and food.

Kids from around the Inland Empire got a chance to meet local boxer, Micky Garcia this past Sunday while also receiving a free backpack and many other goodies.

The event was hosted at Moreno Valley College by The Leela Project. The organization is a non-profit that focuses on helping foster youth and under-represented boys throughout Southern California.

Kareem Gongora volunteered at the giveaway and said these types of events bring a type of unity to the community. He said, “These types of community events bring a sense of hope, cheer, and unity. Considering the difficult year we just experienced. So, the idea that they got food, a free haircut voucher, and even a backpack with school supplies, it’s transformative.”

Over 1,500 backpacks were given out at the event, as well as brand new tennis shoes to foster youth.

Picture2.jpg
Felisha Carassco
Picture of all The Leela Project volunteers for the event.

Dominic Verrette is the Executive Director of The Leela Project and says their organization focuses on pouring into communities across SoCal. Stating, “For us, it means the world to bring people together for the common good, and a lot of our team focuses on just pouring into communities in need across Southern California.”

The project's next stop is a private event this Saturday at a Corona Elementary School, with all 600 students being given backpacks as well. If you are in need, or if you’d like to donate to their organization, you can go to their website at LeelaProject.org.

Tags

NewsMoreno ValleyThe Leela Project
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden